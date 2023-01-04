Men's Final Four in Houston updates: Today is the big day!

Follow along with live updates of all the big moments and highlights from Day 2 of this weekend's events.

HOUSTON — Today is the big day as the Final Four is set to tip off this evening under the bright lights of NRG Stadium.

The match-up between Florida Atlantic and San Diego State will happen first. That game tips off inside NRG Stadium at 5:09 p.m. CT.

The match-up between UConn and Miami will start at 7:49 p.m. CT.

You can watch both games live on CBS, which in Houston is KHOU 11!

No game ticket? No problem! There are plenty of other things to do in H-Town this weekend, including the March Madness Music Festival and Fan Fest.

Top Final Four headlines

Houston weather forecast

Expect a hot and sunny day Saturday with highs in the upper-80s. Be sure to dress for the heat especially if you plan to be outdoors at the festivities downtown.

Also, there is an air quality alert for today. According to the National Weather Service, poor air quality can aggravate health issues such as asthma, heart conditions, and other respiratory conditions. Seniors, children, and those with compromised immune systems should be particularly careful.

March Madness Music Festival lineup

Lil Nas X and Maggie Rogers are set to headline Day 2 of the March Madness Music Festival tonight at Discovery Green downtown.

Houston native Megan Thee Stallion took to the stage for Day 1 Friday night.

The three-day music festival is free, but you need to go online to get a ticket in advance. You'll need a government-issued ID at the gate that matches the name on the ticket and they're not transferable.

The concerts are outdoors at Discovery Green, which is right across from the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. It's going to be hot and humid so wear cool clothes and comfy shoes. Don't forget to check out our latest Houston forecast.

At last check Saturday morning, registration for tickets was still open.

Saturday, April 1

Maggie Rogers

Lil Nas X

Sunday, April 2

Tim McGraw

Keith Urban

Little Big Town

Mickey Guyton

March Madness Music Festival bag policy: What's not allowed inside

Fan Fest

You don't have to be a basketball fan to have a blast at Fan Fest downtown at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

The family-friendly event will include interactive games, celebs, athletes, and autographs. We're the only TV station broadcasting live inside the GRB so be sure you stop by and say howdy!

Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Kids 12 and younger get in free. Fans with tickets to Final Four or the Astros and Rockets games this weekend also get in free.

Downtown transportation

Parking and traffic in downtown Houston can be rough on a regular day. Add the Final Four events plus Astros and Rockets games and you're best bet is to leave the driving to someone else.

If you’re going to the Final Four festivities, you can ride the METRORail for FREE from Friday, March 31 through Monday, April 3. The free rides are on the red, green and purple rail lines. You can plan your route here on the RideMetro app.

Rideshare apps and taxis are another option but be prepared for surge pricing and long waits. Rideshare and taxi locations:

Pedicabs will be running downtown Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 a.m., and Monday from noon to 6 p.m. Here’s a map of where you can catch a ride.

Downtown parking

There is plenty of parking in downtown Houston, but there will also be a bunch of people, so plan ahead.

One of your best options is to park on the north side of downtown in the Theater District or University of Houston-Downtown, then jump on the METRORail.

You can also use one of several parking apps like DowntownHouston.org. Just click on the garage or lot icon of your choice. Some apps will allow you to reserve a space now for the Final Four weekend. Some will even show you how many spaces are available.

Latest updates on Final Four weekend

Follow along with live updates of all the big moments from Day 2 of this weekend's events:

11 AM:

10:20 AM: The doors are now open at the Final Four Fan Fest at the George R. Brown Convention Center

9:45 AM: Hakeem Olajuwon Youth Impact Basketball Camp is underway this morning The Houston Rockets legend is hosting a camp at his alma mater, the University of Houston.

9:20 AM: There is plenty of fun to be had at the Final Four Fan Festival inside the George R. Brown Convention. KHOU 11's Chita Craft showed off how you can see if you have what it takes to dunk on the competition.

9:15 AM: That's a wrap! The first runners have already crossed the finish line in the Men's Final Four 4-miler.

8:30 AM: The Men's Final Four 4-Miler Race is underway as runners take the streets