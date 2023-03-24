FanFest at GRB: Hours, a daily schedule, map and more!

FanFest at the George R. Brown Convention Center opens Friday, March 31, and KHOU 11 -- your home for the Men's Final Four -- will be there!

HOUSTON — If you’re heading to downtown for Final Four weekend, FanFest at the George R. Brown Convention Center is a must-do!

There will be interactive games, celebs, athletes and autographs. Plus, KHOU 11 is the only local television station in the GRB, so while you’re there, stop by and say hi! We'll be broadcasting LIVE. Plus you can meet our anchors and snap a photo with them.

Meteorologist Chita Craft will also be announcing the winners of the Read to the Final Four on Friday!

We'll be broadcasting live from the GRB at the following days/times

Friday, 3/31 at noon, 4:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 12 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Saturday, 4/1 at 9 a.m., 3 p.m.

Sunday, 4/2 at 6:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m.

Monday, 4/3 at 4:30 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

You can also hang out with us outside the GRB on the KHOU 11 News downtown patio, where you can take time to recharge...literally! We'll have charging stations and seating, plus an area where you can play cornhole and Connect 4!

The event hours are:

Friday, March 31: Noon - 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 1: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 2: Noon - 8 p.m.

Monday, April 3: Noon - 6 p.m.

Tickets to FanFest are on sale now. Kids 12 and younger are free. Pre-sale tickets for children 13 and older are $8. You can also pay $10 at the door.

You can get free tickets by donating $25 or more to our Turn the Page literacy drive.

It’s also free for Capital One cardholders, men’s Final Four ticket holders, active and retired military on Saturday and for anyone who has Astros and Rockets tickets for games on March 30 through April 3.