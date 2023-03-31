Final Four tradition: Student-athletes from SDSU, FAU, UConn and Miami to sing National Anthem

All schools that make it to the Sweet Sixteen are asked to provide audition videos of student-athletes singing the "Star-Spangled Banner."

HOUSTON — Student-athletes from each Final Four school will take part in a special tradition before Saturday's semifinal games at NRG Stadium.

The quartet will sing the National Anthem before tip-off of the game featuring the San Diego State University Aztecs and the Florida Atlantic University Owls.

All schools that make it to the Sweet Sixteen are asked to provide audition videos of student-athletes singing the "Star-Spangled Banner."

The student-athlete chosen by the NCAA to represent SDSU is golfer April Ranches.

“It’s an amazing opportunity and a very special honor to have been selected,” Ranches told the SDSU News Center.

The two-time Mountain West Scholar-Athlete has never performed publicly before, but said she's not nervous about singing in front of 71,000 fans and a national TV audience.

“I’ve done some public speaking and that’s given me the confidence I need." said Ranches. “Plus, I come from a huge family of singers. My mom is the best singer I know and I’m so glad I inherited that gene.”

In May, Ranches will become the first member of her family to graduate from college.

We are waiting to learn who will represent the other three schools.