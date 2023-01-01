Skip Navigation
News
Final Four in Houston
Here are the big names coming to Houston for the March Madness Music Festival
Lil Nas X, Tim McGraw and Keith Urban are headlining three days of concerts in Houston!
Houston Final Four: Events will include free three-day music festival, Fan Fest and tailgating at NRG
It's the fourth time Houston has taken on host duties for the final round of March Madness.
NCAA recognizes 5 Houstonians for positive effect on community
Five Houstonians who made a positive impact on the community will be honored at the Final Four this year.
Have a blast at the Final Four Fan Fest at the GRB
As part of the Final Four in Houston, Fan Fest is coming to downtown Houston!
What it took to bring the Final Four to Houston
It's the fourth time Houston has taken on host duties for the final round of March Madness.
Videos
Here's how you can win big in the KHOU 11 Bracket Challenge!
Fill out your brackets in the NCAA tournament and you could win big!
Read to the Final Four | Final Four schools announced in NCAA reading competition
The NCAA literacy program has grown in size and popularity, with the goal of encouraging third graders to read while having fun with it.
UH men's basketball back at No. 1 in latest AP Poll
The Coogs, riding a seven-game winning streak, jumped over Alabama and back into the top spot.
No. 2 Houston beats SMU 80-65, eyes No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll
J’Wan Roberts helped the Cougars establish a post presence early, making all four of his shots for all eight of his points in the first half. He had 10 rebounds.
What to know about the March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green
Three days of FREE concerts are coming to Houston, along with championship hoops!
Blue Triangle Community Center chosen as Final Four Legacy Project
The landmark's selection by the NCAA for this year’s Final Four host city “Legacy Project” will also mean a gymnasium makeover, including a new floor.
Alabama leapfrogs Houston to claim No. 1 spot in AP poll
There was a big shakeup in the Top 25 following Purdue's loss.
Meet Rachel Quan, one of the women helping Houston get ready for the NCAA Final Four
Planning the events surrounding the Final Four takes a full year to prepare.
Houston needs volunteers for the 2023 Final Four
Many volunteers are retirees or people who want Houston to be seen in the best possible light. For other volunteers, the experience could lead to something more.
