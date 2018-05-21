WATCH LIVE
On Air 3:58PM
85
Houston, TX
Houston Weather Summary: 85 degrees
Menu
KHOU Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Investigations
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Hourly & 10-Day
Hurricane
Weather Blog
Weather Forum
Traffic
Driving Smart
Flights
Cars.com
Sports
Latest Sports
Astros
Athlete of the Week
College
Dynamo
High School Sports
JJ Watt
Rockets
Sports Extra
Texans
World Series
Shows
Great Day Houston
TV Listings
CBS Shows
Features
Animals
Be Mindful
Consumer
Crime
DEALBOSS
DIY
Empowering Arms
Events
Feel Good
Food
Harvey
HeartThreads
Is It Worth It?
Magnify Money
Missing Pieces
Pet of the Week
Rodeo Houston
Royal Watch
Santa Fe High School Shootings
Shaping Houston
Stands for Houston
Texas News
VERIFY
Vote Now
Weird
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise
Jobs
Meet the Team
Your Take
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Verify: Can the Santa Fe shooter’s father be charged?
Officials say the guns used in the Santa Fe High School shooting were legally purchased by the confessed shooter's father. Can he legally be charged because he owns the firearms? What's the likelihood that prosecutors will pursue charges?
VERIFY
27 minutes ago
Verify: Is a 17-year-old from Texas facing the death penalty?
SANTA-FE-SHOOTINGS
Updated:
30 minutes ago
VERIFY: Separating facts from rumors after Santa Fe High School shooting
CRIME
Verify: Did Santa Fe shooting suspect target a love interest?
SANTA-FE-SHOOTINGS
Featured Videos
VERIFY: Was Santa Fe shooting suspect bullied?
VERIFY
VERIFY: Separating fact from fiction in the Santa Fe Shooting (10 p.m. May 21, 2018)
VERIFY
Verify: Was the Santa Fe suspect bullied?
VERIFY
Verify: Latest from Santa Fe shooting Monday evening
VERIFY
Verify: Can the dad of the Santa Fe shooting suspect be charged?
VERIFY
Verify: Could Santa Fe shooting suspect's father be charged?
VERIFY
Play
VERIFY: Are you legally required to have your street address painted on your curb?
If you're a homeowner in Houston, are you legally required to have your street address painted on your curb?
VERIFY
Play
VERIFY: Is there a signup deadline for the Do Not Call List?
An online post claims all cell phone numbers will be released to telemarketing companies this month and cell users will be charged for sales calls unless they sign up for the National Do Not Call list. In this KHOU Verify, our staff looks into whether this post is true.
VERIFY
Play
VERIFY: Are allergies worse after Harvey?
Allergy symptoms are affecting everyone, but is this year's much worse following Hurricane Harvey? David Gonzalez set off to Verify if this is true.
VERIFY
Play
Houston Forecast: Scattered rain, storms possible again today
Play
Investigations
Two years later, still no #JusticeForJosue
Abuse allegations spark raids at Montgomery County at-risk youth homes
Constable's use of Hurricane Harvey donations draws scrutiny
Jeremy Rogalski
Fancy fleet costing HISD millions
More Headlines
VERIFY: Could CBD edibles soon be illegal in Texas?
VERIFY
VERIFY: Are all the new 'no parking' signs due to Harvey?
VERIFY
VERIFY: From a feline monarchy to luxury suites, debunking Astrodome rumors
VERIFY
VERIFY: Did someone swipe a Fort Bend Co. officer's wheels?
VERIFY
Verify: Can you boost your immune system?
VERIFY
VERIFY: When will In-N-Out finally head to Houston?
VERIFY
Featured Galleries
Photos: Memorial grows for victims at Santa Fe High School
LOCAL
Photos: Victims killed in the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School
LOCAL
Photos: Santa Fe High School baseball team competes in playoff game after mass shooting
COMMUNITY
Photos: Community heartbroken by Santa Fe school shooting
LOCAL
Photos: Vigil held for victims of mass shooting at Santa Fe High School
LOCAL
Photos: At least 8 killed in shooting at Santa Fe High School
LOCAL
More Headlines
Verify: Can you boost your immune system?
VERIFY
VERIFY: When will In-N-Out finally head to Houston?
VERIFY
VERIFY: Does plucking your gray hair bring more?
VERIFY
VERIFY: Rumors swirl after Florida school shooting
VERIFY
VERIFY: Are mobile phone numbers going public?
VERIFY
'Jack the bike guy' given new teeth
LAND-OF-10000-STORIES
Family shares hilarious results of 'professional' photo shoot
WEIRD
Missouri woman completes college finals while in labor
PRODUCERS-PICKS
Move over fruit cake; say hello to Christmas pizza
PRODUCERS-PICKS
State Fair of Texas guide
ENTERTAINMENT
Family of fallen police sergeant allowed to keep his K-9 partner
HEARTWARMING
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 KHOU-TV. All Rights Reserved.