March Madness Music Festival bag policy and what is not allowed inside

The March Madness Music Festival will be held at Discovery Green from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — The March Madness Music Festival is expected to draw thousands of fans for three days of free concerts. Here is what you need to know about the bag policy, prohibited items, tickets, and other frequently asked questions.

Where is the March Madness Music Festival?

The March Madness Music Festival will be held at Discovery Green which is right in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center in downtown Houston. The two are separated by Avenida De Las Americas street. The GRB is where the Final Four Fan Fest will be held as well.

Where are the fan entrances to the March Madness Music Festival?

The two fan entrances to the Festival are located on Avenida De Las Americas at Dallas and McKinney streets, near the Hilton Americas and Mariott Marquis hotels.

When do the queue lines open to get into the March Madness Music Festival?

Queue lines will open at 7 a.m. No overnight camping is allowed.

When do the March Madness Music Festival gates open?

Gates will open at the following times:

AT&T Block Party - Friday, March 31: 4 p.m.

Coca-Cola Move - Saturday, April 1: 3 p.m.

Capital One JamFest - Sunday, April 2: 2:30 p.m.

What types of bags are allowed inside the March Madness Music Festival?

No bags larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches are allowed. Clear plastic bags up to 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches are permitted.

What items are not allowed inside the March Madness Music Festival?

The following items are prohibited from March Madness Music Festival:

Animals (except service animals to aid guests with disabilities)

Artificial noisemakers or noisemaking devices of any kind.

Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to, the following: all purses, bags or containers larger than a small clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags and camera bags. Please refer to the bag policy.

Balls or any object that can be used as a projectile.

Cameras with professional lenses longer than 4”, GoPros, video recorders and mono/tripods.

Chewing tobacco, e-cigarettes and vape pens.

Outside food and beverage and containers of any kind (except for guests with medical and dietary needs). An exception will be made for factory-sealed water bottles 20 ounces or fewer (one per person).

Fireworks or pyrotechnics.

Folding chairs, stools, seating devices and blankets.

Illegal drugs.

Laser pointers.

Poles or sticks of any kind, including selfie-sticks.

Signs larger than 3’ x 2’ or flags larger than 3’ x 5’.

Umbrellas.

Unmanned aircraft systems and radio-controlled model aircraft/drones.

Yard games, glow sticks, marker pens and inflatables.

Skateboards, scooters and personal motorized vehicles (Exceptions will be made for those needed to aid guests with disabilities.).

Any other item(s) determined by event management to be dangerous or inappropriate will not be allowed into NCAA events.

How do I get tickets for the March Madness Music Festival?

Fans can register for their free tickets at the March Madness Music Festival website. The tickets are not transferable.

Government-issued IDs must be shown onsite during the check-in process and must match the name on the ticket.

Officials also warn of false ticket or registration sites and resellers. Tickets will only be available through the registration site and tickets cannot be sold or transferred.

Re-entry is not guaranteed.

NOTE: Registration for Friday's concert has been closed after being sold out.

Can I register on-site day of the March Madness Music Festival?

Registration is required for entry. If the event is not sold out and if capacity allows, you may be allowed to register on-site.

What do I need to enter the March Madness Music Festival?

You need to register for a free ticket via the March Madness Music Festival website. Check-in instructions will be provided to all registered ticket holders.

Do you have to be a certain age to register for tickets?

Yes, you must be 16 years of age or older with a valid government-issued ID to register for tickets.

Are fans under the age of 16 allowed into the March Madness Music Festival?

Each guest can register for up to two tickets. Children under 16 must be accompanied by someone over 16.

Should I bring cash or a credit card?

Credit/debit cards will be the preferred method of payment for all vendors throughout the festival. Cash will be accepted at most locations for those who do not have a card.

Will there be food options at the March Madness Music Festival?

A variety of concessions and food trucks will be available throughout the festival grounds.

What forms of ID are required to purchase alcohol?