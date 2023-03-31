'I got the key!' | Watch Jim Nantz's reaction after receiving key to City of Houston

"I'm just grateful. My life has been so enriched by so many wonderful opportunities."

HOUSTON — We don't think anyone had a better Friday than CBS Sports play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz.

Ahead of the Final Four games in Houston, Nantz was honored by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner with a key to the city.

The former Houston Coog said he was completely caught off guard and had no idea he would be getting this acknowledgment.

"I got the key!" Nantz said with excitement while holding the acrylic trophy in his hand. "I'm just grateful. My life has been so enriched by so many wonderful opportunities."

If you ask Nantz, he'll tell you how much he is in love with Houston. In fact, he started his broadcasting career right here in H-Town.

"This is the greatest city in the world right here. And it runs in perfect symmetry with what this tournament espouses...and that is hope," he said.

Nantz has been the lead announcer for the NCAA Tournament since 1991. After Monday's NCAA championship, he'll be dropping his mic for good to spend more time with his family.

Turner also proclaimed that April 1, 2023, will be Jim Nantz Day in the city.