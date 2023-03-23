Here in Houston, we love to eat! Enjoy this list of some of the best restuarants in our city

HOUSTON — There are a lot of new faces in town with the Final Four in Houston this year.
First, we would like to say welcome visitors to our beautiful city. There’s so much for you to explore, from museums, parks and shopping. But one of Houston’s hidden treasures is our cuisine culture.
That’s right! Here in the Bayou City, we have everything you can think of to eat. Stuffed turkey legs – got it! Collard green and smoked turkey egg rolls – not a problem! Bar-b-que chicken feet – not saying you should try it, but we have it!
We’re here to make life a lot easier for you during your stay in Houston which is why we put this guide together of places you should check out before you head out.
Downtown Houston restaurants
Galleria-area restaurants
- 100% Taquito
- Molina's Cantina
- Southwell Hamburger Grill
- Bubba's Texas Burger Shack
- Pappas Bros. Steakhouse
- Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
- Steak 48
- Mastro's Steakhouse
- Goode Company BBQ
- Goode Company Seafood
- Antonio’s Flying Pizza
- Trendy Dumpling
- Le Colonial
- Kiran's
- Dripped Birria
- Bun Slut
- Churrascos
- Perry's Steakhouse & Grille
- Romano's Pizza
Montrose/Midtown-area restaurants
- Lupe Tortilla
- Hugo's
- Breakfast Klub
- Hillstone
- Doris Metropolitan
- Hobbit Cafe
- Killen's
- Eddie V's Prime Seafood
- Acme Oyster House
- BB's Tex-Orleans
- Brenner's on the Bayou
- Damian's Cucina Italiana
- Giacomo's Cibo e Vino
- Star Pizza
- Niko Niko's
- Stuff'd Wings
- Traveler's Table
- Backstreet Cafe
- Mia's Table
- Southern Yankee Crafthouse
Museum District restaurants
NRG-area restaurants
