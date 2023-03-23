Here in Houston, we love to eat! Enjoy this list of some of the best restuarants in our city

Houston is a melting pot of cultures. Trust, we have everything you can think of to satisfy your taste buds.

HOUSTON — There are a lot of new faces in town with the Final Four in Houston this year.

First, we would like to say welcome visitors to our beautiful city. There’s so much for you to explore, from museums, parks and shopping. But one of Houston’s hidden treasures is our cuisine culture.

That’s right! Here in the Bayou City, we have everything you can think of to eat. Stuffed turkey legs – got it! Collard green and smoked turkey egg rolls – not a problem! Bar-b-que chicken feet – not saying you should try it, but we have it!

We’re here to make life a lot easier for you during your stay in Houston which is why we put this guide together of places you should check out before you head out.

Downtown Houston restaurants

Galleria-area restaurants

Montrose/Midtown-area restaurants

Museum District restaurants

NRG-area restaurants

Watching the Coogs or any other team with an antenna? KHOU 11 has upgraded its technology and is broadcasting on both VHF and UHF. Tune in on either 11.1 or 11.11.

Check your brackets

If you filled out your brackets, see how you're doing! If you have the best brackets, it could land you a big-screen TV and new mattress! Play the KHOU 11 Brackets Challenge.

March Madness Music Festival

The Final Four is in Houston this year and there are plenty of events surrounding the big games. First, Megan Thee Stallion, Keith Urban, Little Big Town and more will be here for the March Madness Music Festival on Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2. Here's what you need to know to get your FREE tickets.

Fan Fest

The GRB turns into a basketball lover’s dream as Fan Fest takes over. Here’s how to experience all the fun.