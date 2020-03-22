HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Liberty County late Saturday confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19. Also, Hawaii has a new quarantine rule going into effect. Get more info in the "latest updates" below.

MARCH 22 6:23 a.m. — It's Mother’s Day in Britain, and the government has a stark message for millions of citizens: A visit to your mother could be life-threatening. In a message to the nation. Get more world/national updates here.

MARCH 22 4:50 a.m. — Japan has issued a travel warning for its nationals, urging not to make unessential trips to the United States because of the rapidly expanding coronavirus outbreak in that country, the foreign ministry said in a statement. Japan has taken similar steps to most European countries and banned trips to China, South Korea as well as Iceland, San Marino and parts of Italy, Switzerland and Spain. Get more world/national updates here.

MARCH 22 4:50 a.m. — Iran's supreme leader is refusing U.S. assistance to fight the new coronavirus, citing an unfounded conspiracy theory that the virus could be man-made by America. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made the comments in a speech in Tehran broadcast live Sunday across Iran marking Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Get more world/national updates here.

MARCH 22 4:35 a.m. — Africa's mountain gorillas also at risk from coronavirus.. Scientific experts said primates, including mountain gorillas, are likely susceptible to COVID-19 complications. Read more here.

MARCH 22 1:16 a.m. — What people should know if they have asthma during COVID-19 pandemic: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those with asthma may be at a higher risk of getting very sick from the coronavirus. So, officials released guidelines specifically for people with asthma or respiratory issues based on what's currently known about the spread and severity of the virus. Read more here.

MARCH 21 11:15 p.m. — Liberty County confirms its first positive case of COVID-19. Officials said the case is a 40- to 50-year-old woman experiencing mild symptoms and isolating at home.

MARCH 21 10:30 a.m. — Hawaii to quarantine all arrivals to the state for 14 days Hawaii's governor has instituted a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine starting Thursday of all people traveling to the state as part of efforts to fight the spread of coronavirus. The order applies to returning residents as well as visitors. It applies to all arrivals at Hawaii airports from the continental U.S. and international destinations and extends to other private and commercial aircraft. “With the majority of Hawaiʻi’s COVID-19 cases linked to travel, it is critical that we further mitigate the spread of the virus by both residents and visitors who are coming from out-of-state,” Gov. David Ige said in a statement. “This plan was developed in collaboration with our county mayors and Hawaiʻi’s business, community and visitor industry leaders.” Get more world/national updates here.

MARCH 21 9:04 p.m. — JOANN fabric stores working with customers to sew masks for health care workers: JOANN initiated a program in which they are offering pieces of free fabric, elastic and other necessary materials to sew together masks for healthcare workers. Read more here.

MARCH 21 8:36 p.m. — Chambers County confirms its first positive case of COVID-19. Officials said the case is 50- to 60-year-old woman who is a resident of west Chambers County. They said she is quarantined at home and in stable condition. Her case is possibly travel-related.

MARCH 21 8:23 p.m. — Austin Mayor Steve Adler signed a new order, requiring retail establishments such as grocery stores, pharmacies and warehouse stores to establish controls to require social distancing, which includes a separation of 6 feet between patrons standing in lines. Read more here.

MARCH 21 8:04 p.m. — The Texas Attorney General's Office has issued a stern warning for anyone guilty of price gouging. Anyone who preys on consumers to pad their own pockets during the coronavirus crisis could face jail time and fines. State law strictly prohibits price gouging and other forms of disaster scams in the wake of a disaster declared by either the Governor or the President. Read more here.

MARCH 21 6:22 p.m. — Spring Branch ISD will begin serving curbside pickup meals, Grab and Go Meals, for breakfast and lunch starting March 23. The meals will be served on Mondays and Wednesdays until April 10. Service hours are 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the following schools:

Hollibrook Elementary

Tiger Trails Pre-K Center

Bear Boulevard Pre-K Center

Lion Lane Pre-K Center

Wildcat Way Pre-K Center

Spring Forest Middle School

MARCH 21 6:07 p.m. — Two more HCSO employees tested positive for COVID-19. One is a deputy in his early 30s, who last reported for duty on Thursday, March 19. He is now quarantined at home. The other is a male civilian clerk employee in his late 20s, who last reported for work on March 6. He is being treated at a local hospital.The agency’s total number of confirmed cases is four. Read more here.

MARCH 21 5:30 p.m. — The Texas Workforce Commission is urging employers to enroll in a 'Shared Work' program as an alternative to laying off employees. Read more and get the full story here.

MARCH 21 5:15 p.m. — Brazoria County confirms three new positive cases, bringing the county's total to 14. These include:

A 25- to 35-year-old man who resides in Angleton. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. Investigating to determine if the case is travel-related.

A 55- to 65-year-old man who lives in Clute. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. Investigating to determine if the case is travel-related.

A 20- to 30-year-old man who lives in Rosharon. He is in stable condition and recovering in home isolation. Investigating to determine if the case is travel-related.

MARCH 21 4:22 p.m. — Fort Bend County confirms 5 more positive cases, bringing the county's total to 29. These include:

A man in his 70s, hospitalized and released, now recovering at home

A woman in her 20s, moderate symptoms, history of travel to a high incidence area, now recovering in isolation at home

A man in his 50s, moderate symptoms, recovering at home

A woman in her 50s, moderate symptoms, recovering at home

A woman in her 20s, moderate symptoms, recovering at home

MARCH 21 3:58 p.m. — Harris County is reporting 10 more positive cases, including two children, and Wharton County reports its first positive COVID-19 case. Many of the Harris County cases are in the northwest portion of the county and are a result of community spread. The two children are between 0-10 years old, health officials said.

In Wharton County, a woman in her 30s tested positive after traveling to an area with a high amount of positive cases. She's in isolation at home. More details here.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through:

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk