HOUSTON — COVID-19 has ground some businesses to a halt. However, others are hiring like crazy as they try to keep up with customer demand.

Kroger, H-E-B, Walmart, Fiesta and Randall’s are all hiring.

“Right now we are actually hiring 10,000 people company wide,” said Clara Campbell with Kroger Company. “The past week alone we’ve hired 2,000 people just to keep up with increased demand from the coronavirus.”

The positions at all the stores range from in store to warehouse and include all shifts. Many of these positions need to be filled immediately.

“We are hiring people literally one or two days after you apply. So we are trying to make it quick and easy for everyone," Campbell said.

Amazon, a company that has seen an increase in online orders, is hiring an additional 100,000 people nationwide. Those jobs start at $17 an hour through at least April.

To apply to these positions, click on the links below:

Amazon positions at https://www.amazon.jobs/en/

H-E-B positions at careers.heb.com.

Kroger positions at jobs.kroger.com.

Randall’s positions at albertsonscompanies.com/carreers/randalls-careers.html

Fiesta positions at fiestamart.com/careers

Walmart positions at careers.walmart.com

