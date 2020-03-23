FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A COVID-19 patient in the Houston-area has been identified as a Fort Bend ISD warehouse employee who has been hospitalized since his diagnosis, according to district announced Sunday night.

The FBISD warehouse will be closed until further notice.

School officials said the employee is a man in his 50s who traveled domestically during spring break and did not report to work when he returned. He's scheduled to remain in isolation until March 26, FBISD said.

For now, the warehouse has only one or two staff members reporting for essential duty.

The facility continues to be sanitized with the utmost care, and all FBISD employees have been directed to continue to follow all CDC guidelines and to practice social distancing.

According to officials, Fort Bend ISD is continuing to monitor the situation and is in constant contact with the local health departments.

On Sunday, the Texas government reported at least 334 people statewide have tested positive for the virus across 43 counties. Find the latest Texas coronavirus case count here.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.

OTHER CORONAVIRUS STORIES ON KHOU.COM