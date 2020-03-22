HOUSTON — Editor's Note: Above videos is about a Harris County testing center for first responders and healthcare workers.

At least eight Houston firefighters are under mandated quarantine after possible exposure to the coronavirus, the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association confirmed Sunday.

Four of the firefighters are being isolated at home and the remaining four have been quarantined at a hotel.

Nearly 200 firefighters are in self-imposed quarantine due to possible exposure, a union official said. Earlier in the week it was only 170.

Officials are conducting an investigation to determine how these firefighters were exposed.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

