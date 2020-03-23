HOUSTON — HOUSTON — We are continuing to track the latest headlines and updates regarding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

There are now more than 35,000 COVID-19 cases in the United States, as of Monday morning.

This morning's top headlines

Latest updates

Here are the latest updates from around the Houston area and the world (all times are Central/Houston time):

MARCH 23 7a.m. — Dow futures are currently down about 640 points. Read more national/world updates here.

MARCH 23 6:40 a.m. — The second death from COVID-19 in Puerto Rico is a tourist from the United States. The Health Department says the victim is a 73-year-old man who was vacationing in the U.S. territory with his wife and had other health problems. The island has 31 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 69 pending test results. Police have detained and cited more than 200 people for violating a two-week curfew imposed last week. Read more national/world updates here.

MARCH 23 5:48 a.m. — China slams US for 'scapegoating' over virus: China's foreign ministry says the U.S. is "completely wasting the precious time" Beijing had won in attacking the global coronavirus outbreak that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily briefing Monday that the U.S. has attempted to “discredit others and look for a scapegoat to shift its responsibilities.” He added that the U.S. should “stop politicizing the epidemic, stop stigmatizing and defaming China and other countries.” China's health ministry says Wuhan has now gone five consecutive days without a new infection, showing the effectiveness of draconian travel restrictions that are slowly being relaxed around the country. At the same time, China is stepping up measures to prevent the virus from being brought back from overseas, requiring international flights into Beijing to first stop at airports outside the capital for inspection. Read more national/world updates here.

MARCH 23 5:25 a.m. — At least eight Houston firefighters are under mandated quarantine after possible exposure to the coronavirus, the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association confirmed Sunday. Read more here.

MARCH 23 5 a.m. — New Zealand prepares four-week lockdown: Office workers are hauling computers and plants to their cars and shoppers are stripping shelves bare of coffee, flour and toilet paper before New Zealand starts a four-week lockdown. Read more national/world updates here.

MARCH 23 4 a.m. — Canada, Australia announcements push likelihood for Olympics postponement to 2021: The Tokyo Olympics are going to happen — but almost surely in 2021 rather than in four months as planned. This seems clear after the International Olympic Committee said it was considering a postponement. Major Olympic nations like Canada and Australia are adding pressure by making it clear they will not go if the games are staged this year. Read more national/world updates here.

MARCH 22 8:00 p.m. — A curfew was enacted in Walker County from 11:59 p.m. until 5 a.m. starting Monday, March 23. According to the order, residents "shall remain in or on personal property and avoid traveling on any public road or highway during this period of curfew." Here are the details

MARCH 22 5:55 p.m. — A COVID-19 patient in the Houston-area has been identified as a Fort Bend ISD warehouse employee who has been hospitalized since his diagnosis, according to the district. The warehouse has been closed until further notice. Read more here.

MARCH 22 5:55 p.m. — Harris County officials announce a press conference for 9:30 a.m. Monday to address community-wide COVID-19 testing and an update to the county's response. KHOU 11 will stream it live on its website and app.

MARCH 22 5:40 p.m. — Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a "shelter-in-place" order at a press conference Sunday.

The order will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Monday night and will stay in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 3. The order comes hours after Gov. Greg Abbott said he would not implement a statewide "shelter-in-place" order, but would instead leave it up to local authorities to make that decision.

In the order, residents are ordered to "stay safe, stay at home" by staying in their places of residence. Residences include hotels, motels, shared rentals and similar facilities. Read more here.

MARCH 22 5:26 p.m. — Walker County confirms its positive case, a man in his early 20s. Officials said the man was tested outside of the county, and the source of the infection is under investigation. He is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolated at home.

MARCH 22 5:18 p.m. — San Antonio has reported its first coronavirus-related death. The individual was a woman in her 80s with underlying health issues, city officials confirmed.

MARCH 22 5:11 p.m. — There are several reports Sunday evening that former Hollywood producer and convicted sex offender Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, here in Western New York.

Weinstein is at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, where KHOU 11 sister station WGRZ 2 On Your Side has heard from several people close to the facility that he was one of two inmates who tested positive. Read more here.

MARCH 22 5:05 p.m. —The Texas Department of Health and Human Services has reported statistics that reflect a dramatic increase in coronavirus tests being administered since the opening of new, including drive-thru, testing centers in Texas.

On March 20, an estimated 2,300 individuals had been tested. That number jumped to an estimated 6,400 test by the following day, and as of March 22, an estimated 8,700 test have been taken.

Gov. Greg Abbott said state health officials are reporting less than 10 percent of those tests came back positive.

As of now, six coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed by the state.

MARCH 22 4:03 p.m. — Galveston County confirms another positive case: a woman in her 40s who recently traveled internationally and had contact with a positive COVID-19 patient. She is self-quarantined.

MARCH 22 3:50 p.m. — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the National Guard has been deployed to Texas and other states to help local hospitals address challenges such as screening vehicles at drive-thru testing sites or setting up new facilities.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

