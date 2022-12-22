Arctic air arrives today | What you need to know before the hard freeze

The arctic air will drop temperatures from the 60s into the 30s and 20s by early this evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston area is just hours away from the arrival of an arctic blast which is expected to bring below-freezing temperatures heading into the Christmas holiday weekend.

Both state and local officials have urged residents to prepare for the drastic drop in temps by protecting their families, homes, vehicles, and pets before the hard freeze takes effect.

WEATHER TIMELINE: Arctic air to bring hard freeze for three nights

The arctic air will drop temperatures from the 60s into the 30s and 20s by early this evening.

What is a hard freeze warning?

The National Weather Service issues a hard freeze warning when temperatures are expected to drop below 28°F for an extended period of time, killing most types of commercial crops and residential plants.

What is a wind chill warning?

The National Weather Service issues a wind chill warning when dangerously cold wind chill values are expected or occurring. If you are in an area with a wind chill warning, avoid going outside during the coldest parts of the day. If you do go outside, dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and make sure at least one other person knows your whereabouts. Update them when you arrive safely at your destination.

Watches and warnings in effect

A hard freeze warning will go into effect for all of Southeast Texas starting Thursday at 6 p.m. It will last until Saturday morning.

A wind chill warning will go into effect for all of Southeast Texas starting Thursday at 6 p.m. and last until Friday morning.

A wind advisory will go into effect for all of Southeast Texas starting noon Thursday until midnight.

Meteorologist Kim Castro explains what makes up wind chill in the video below:

Preparing for the freeze

Time is running out with temperatures expected to reach freezing early this evening, Here are some ways to prepare for the big drop in temperatures.

Protecting pipes - City of Houston leaders are urging homeowners to protect their pipes, especially if they have plans to head out of town for Christmas.

Drip vs no-drip faucets - The answer is actually quite complicated and really depends on where you live. The City of Houston and Harris County have completely opposite recommendations on what to do with your faucets.

Old house vs. new house preparations - Depending on the type of home you live in, you may be taking different preparations than your neighbor.

Pets - The Houston Humane Society is reminding residents to keep their pets and strays safe and to be in compliance with the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act.

Protecting cars - When it comes to freezing temperatures, check your battery, engine, and tires.

Space heater safety - The Harris County Fire Marshal advises residents to use the three-foot rule. That means keeping a three-foot perimeter around space heaters and fireplaces. You'll especially want to keep these devices clear of objects and pets.

Fireplace and chimney safety - Mariam Rozenbaum, of Brushers Chimneys, said one of the most important things to do before lighting your fireplace is to make sure your damper or flue is open and cleared.

Warming centers - Many places across the Houston area are opening their doors to serve as a warming center for those looking to escape the frigid cold weather.

Top headlines

Latest updates

Stay with KHOU 11 News for the latest on the artic blast throughout the holiday weekend:

8 A.M. - Meteorologist Chita Craft was answering viewer questions ahead of the hard freeze and chill warnings go into effect. The good news, especially for travelers, is that winter precipitation is not expected, meaning that we will not see ice, sleet or snow.