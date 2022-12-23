Road blocked off after water main breaks turns to ice in SW Houston

With the below-freezing temperatures, it was no surprise that the water across the roadway quickly turned into ice.

This happened at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday night near Kirkwood Road.

Houston police had to block off the road because of unsafe driving conditions. The sidewalks are icy too.

This is the concern as the hours go by. The forecast is dry, but the freezing temperatures could cause other water main breaks in the city.

Public works officials said all the prep work was done Monday to wrap exposed pipes so hopefully, that’s enough to get the city through the next couple of days.

Space Center Boulevard water main break

There is another water main break on Space Center Boulevard just south of Genoa Red Bluff in the Pasadena area.

This too is turning to ice along the roadway and motorists should be careful traveling through the area.

