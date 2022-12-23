Boil water notice issued for Katy-area customers

Willow Creek Farms MUD says it will notify customers when the water is safe for drinking water purposes.

KATY, Texas — Due to the drop in water pressure, the Willow Creek Farms Municipal Utility District in the Katy area is issuing a boil water notice, effective immediately.

The boil water notice was issued at 8:45 a.m. The Willow Creek MUD posted a notification at 7 a.m. about the concern over water pressure.

Officials said residents should use bottled water or boil water for a full minute at a rolling boil prior to use for eating, drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits/vegetables and dishes, etc.

Residents are also urged to use caution while showering to ensure that they do not swallow any water.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Willow Creek Farms MUD said it will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking or human consumption purposes.

A boil water notice has been issued…. See additional information below. pic.twitter.com/qPrXx1nNTi — Fort Bend County Office of HS&EM (@fbcoem) December 23, 2022

Flamingo Lakes in Montgomery County

Due to reduced distribution pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Flamingo Lake public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.