What to do if your pipes freeze

The following guidance on how to thaw frozen pipes is from the American Red Cross.

HOUSTON — With freezing weather comes water and pipe issues. Even with preparation, pipes can freeze, but there are steps you can take to thaw them if they do.

If water is coming out of your faucets at just a trickle in freezing weather, there’s a good chance you have a frozen pipe.

The Red Cross says once you find where the line is frozen, apply heat to it by wrapping it in an electric heating pad, using a hair dryer or a space heater away from anything flammable. You can also wrap the pipes with towels soaked in hot water.

They say to NOT use a blowtorch, kerosene or propane heater, charcoal stove or anything else with an open flame.

According to the American Red Cross, you should keep the faucet open. As water thaws, it’ll run through the frozen area and running water can help with melting.

Keep applying heat until the water pressure is restored. If you can’t find the frozen area, can’t get to it, or just can’t get them thawed, you should call a licensed plumber.

REMINDER: Houston 3-1-1 never closes. Agents will continue to respond to calls from the public at all hours throughout the holiday weekend. Need to take shelter during this extreme cold snap? Call 3-1-1 for transportation needs to a warming center. pic.twitter.com/4bzCQwNfWr — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) December 23, 2022

The Red Cross says the most likely spot for frozen pipes is against the exterior walls or where water services enter your home.

You will also want to check all faucets or pipes. If one froze, others in your home may have.

Here's more guidance from the American Red Cross about pipes in freezing weather.

What if you suspect your pipes have cracked?

According to posts from the City of Pearland and Deer Park, if you suspect a crack in your pipes, turn off the water to your home. If you need help doing that, reach out to the city.

No water calls are increasing this morning. Pearland Water is functioning, so if you do not have water, it is most likely due to frozen pipes.



If possible, shut the water off in case the pipes have cracked. If you cannot shut the water off, call 281.652.1900. pic.twitter.com/2DSCbtrtey — City of Pearland (@COPearland) December 23, 2022

Citizen Advisory – The City of Deer Park’s water production and pressures are operating at normal levels and not expected to fall. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/vqLOEVOlZh — City of Deer Park (@DEERPARKTXGOV) December 23, 2022