METRO bus knocks out power in Houston neighborhood after hitting transformer, HPD says

HOUSTON — Some residents in the Washington Avenue area are without power after a METRO bus crashed into a transformer knocking out power to several apartment complexes Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.
This happened near Washington Avenue and Studemont.
Houston police said the area has been without power since 8:30 p.m. Thursday as residents have been trying to stay warm as temperatures in the Houston area fell below freezing.
Even the H-E-B close by doesn’t have power as of 4 a.m.
More power crews were sent to the area after 3 a.m. to help get power restored.
Houston power outage map
Here is a look at the CenterPoint outage map for the Houston area. As of 3:30 a.m., 14,609 customers are experiencing power outages.