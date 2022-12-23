METRO bus knocks out power in Houston neighborhood after hitting transformer, HPD says

Police said the area has been without power since 8:30 p.m. Thursday as residents have been trying to stay warm in the freezing temps.

HOUSTON — Some residents in the Washington Avenue area are without power after a METRO bus crashed into a transformer knocking out power to several apartment complexes Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened near Washington Avenue and Studemont.

Houston police said the area has been without power since 8:30 p.m. Thursday as residents have been trying to stay warm as temperatures in the Houston area fell below freezing.

Even the H-E-B close by doesn’t have power as of 4 a.m.

More power crews were sent to the area after 3 a.m. to help get power restored.

HAPPENING NOW: Several apartment units off Washington Ave. & Montrose are without power. Thinking of residents & how they’re staying warm in 19 degree freezing weather. HPD says a metro bus hit a transformer here last night. LIVE report coming up on @KHOU at 5 a.m. pic.twitter.com/naMiPXGOr6 — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) December 23, 2022

Houston power outage map