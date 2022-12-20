BARC seeks emergency donations of blankets to help keep shelter animals warm during arctic blast

The donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the back entrance of the facility at 2700 Evella Street.

BARC is asking for emergency donations of blankets and laundry for their shelter pets.

The donations can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the back entrance of the facility at 2700 Evella Street in north Houston.

Help keep pets safe during the freeze

As temperatures are set to plunge below freezing this week, the Houston Humane Society is reminding residents to keep their pets and strays safe and to be in compliance with the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act.

BARC recommends pet owners follow these tips:

Keep pets indoors — Refrain from leaving your pets outside or unattended during freezing weather. Additionally, do not leave your pet unattended in a vehicle during extreme temperatures.

Keep them dry — When coming indoors, ensure all your pet’s paws and fur are nice and dry after a walk in the rain or snow.

Designate a safe space inside — If conditions get harsh, be prepared with potty pads for pets who will have difficulty going outside during severe weather.

Use a sweater — Pet sweaters can be as functional as they are cute. Short-haired dogs will appreciate the extra warmth of a sweater or jacket they are comfortable in.

Provide proper shelter for outdoor pets – The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act is in effect and gives pet owners easy-to-understand guidelines for restraining dogs outside. A dog may not be restrained outdoors if the dog does not have adequate shelter and there is inclement weather including rain, sleet, snow and temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Beware of car hazards — Before you take off, tap the hood of the vehicle to protect any stray kitties who may have taken refuge under the car. Always clean up anti-freeze leaks, as these are lethal to curious dogs and cats.