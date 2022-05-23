Interactive map | Check power outages across the state

With severe weather comes power outages. Check this live map to see which counties have the most outages.

HOUSTON — With severe weather comes power outages. Use this map to track power outages as they move through.

You can check the current outages reported by CenterPoint Energy here with a map of where those outages are.

You can also check this real-time map from PowerOutage.us showing how counties across Texas are faring with electricity. As outages go up, the colors of each county will change.

You can mouse over each county to see how many power customers there are and how many of them are without power.

You can also see counties ranked from highest to lowest for number of power outages.

In the chart below, you can see counties ranked with the most outages in the state. you can the the arrow in outage count to reverse the order or you can search for your county.

ERCOT supply and demand

All eyes are on the Texas power grid as consumption goes up. We have made it easy for you to check on how the grid is performing against demand. ERCOT -- the Electric Reliability Council of Texas -- has posted graphics showing demand current demand for energy, along with how much energy is being used across the state.

You can check that chart at anytime online. Here's a link that explains what's on the ERCOT site and how to check.