Drip vs no-drip faucets: What the city of Houston, Harris County are saying about preparing for the freeze

Temperatures are expected to dip below freezing late Thursday and stay there for more than 24 hours.

HOUSTON — Houston and Harris County officials gave an update to their game plan for the upcoming hard freeze.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo emphasized that the freeze should not be a repeat of February 2021. They added that the power grid should be able to handle the cold, but they are taking precautions.

The city shared images of crews winterizing local water plants this week. Officials also discussed what residents should and should not do.

The City of Houston was against asking people to not drip faucets, because of the potential impacts on the city's water pressure and the risk of causing another boil water order.

“Our system is run, not through water towers but re-pump stations. It could cause pressure losses throughout the system,” the mayor said.

Meanwhile, Hidalgo said if you're on the county's separate water systems, dripping is OK.

One question KHOU 11 viewers have asked is if you drain your pipes Thursday night, is it OK to turn them back on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday to cook?

“I will tell you I'm personally going to drain the pipes in my house overnight, turn the valve off, drain the pipes, go to bed, get up in the morning, turn it on,” Houston Public Works Director Carol Haddock said.

The city said residents should also consider draining their pipes and turning off their water if they're leaving town for the holiday.

Another viewer asked if it is safe to turn the oven on and leave the door open for five minutes to warm up the apartment.

“Don't turn on your gas stove, your oven. Anything like that, because those create toxic fumes, carbon monoxide, and what that carbon monoxide is…It's a silent killer,” she said.

One of the other questions is about travel.

The good news is with a dry forecast there should not be problems with icy roads in the region. However, the city and county said they're ready to treat roads if that changes, and the Texas Department of Transportation is monitoring other parts of the state for anyone taking a Christmas road trip.

Warming centers

There are going to be several warming centers open to anyone who needs help. Those warming centers can hold between 100 to 150 people each and will be open to anyone.

Here's a list of those warming centers.

Meanwhile, a Houston Public Works spokesperson said most of the work preparing the city’s streets, water and wastewater facilities for the freeze was done on Monday. Tuesday, they shared photos of employees wrapping exposed pipes, stocking up on fuel and testing generators.

#HouPublicWorks employees are getting our facilities ready for this week's freezing weather. We're wrapping exposed pipes, stocking up on fuel and testing generators in case they are needed. We have crews ready to respond as needed

Public works plans to have technicians on call to help turn off a customer’s water at the meter if their pipes burst.

"If you’re leaving town, turn off the water and drain your pipes,” said Hidalgo. “That means locating your main shutoff valve. It’s usually a black box near the curb outside and turn the valve to shut off the water. Then you need to drain the water by turning on the faucets.”

Hidalgo said county leaders have spoken with CenterPoint Energy and Ship Channel officials and don’t expect any issues.

There’s also been outreach to people in encampments to get them to warmer places.

The county judge said on Thursday, a team will be in the county’s Emergency Operations Center as a precaution.

You can watch the full news conference in the YouTube video below.

Watching the Texas power grid

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the Texas power grid, as this freeze may be its first big test since the winter storm of 2021. The CEO of ERCOT is confident that the grid will keep the power. Here's Jeremy Rogalski's report on the readiness of the grid.