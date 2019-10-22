HOUSTON — The Astros going to the World Series for the second time in three years has brought the team spirit out of everyone!

We’ve been seeing orange and blue all around the city, even in our food orders.

Several local restaurants and eateries are showing how much they love the ‘Stros with Astros-inspired treats.

Pena’s Donut Heaven & Grill has created “Stronuts” for the Astros fans who crave doughnuts.

Three Brothers Bakery has even created an Astros bear sugar cookie topped with orange and blue icing.

If you know a restaurant serving some 'Stros flavor, send pics or video clips to us at newstips@khou.com.

LET'S GO ‘STROS!!

Scroll down for more Astros-themed food and treats!

