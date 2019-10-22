HOUSTON — Houston’s skyline has been lit up in blue and orange as the city prepares for Game 1 of the World Series.

METRO is offering free light rail rides to ticket holders and will add trains and expand service times to accommodate fans.

Those planning on taking their own vehicles to the game should leave extra time to arrive because the city will be shutting down the following streets surrounding Minute Maid Park starting Tuesday at 3 p.m.:

Congress between LaBranch and Chartres

Crawford between Franklin and Capitol

Texas between LaBranch and Chartres

Hamilton between Franklin and Capitol

Chenevert between Franklin and Congress

Jackson between Franklin and Congress

Jackson between Texas and Capitol

Avenida de las Americas between Texas and Capitol

Chenevert between Texas and Capitol

Preston between LaBranch and Crawford

Preston between Hamilton and Chartres

RELATED: Don't get caught in the madness! Here are the streets to avoid during the World Series

For those wanting to park their vehicles then walk to the stadium, there are an estimated 25,000 spaces within a walkable distance; however, drivers are encouraged to bring cash.

For parking information, click here.

Homeland Security will operate at a category 3. Mayor Sylvester Turner said that means uniformed, and undercover officers will be everywhere, along with SWAT and bomb teams. Ticket holders should be prepared to be thoroughly searched.

Backpacks will not be allowed inside Minute Maid. For the list of prohibited and admissible items, click here.

RELATED: Will Minute Maid Park's roof be open for the World Series?

For those who can’t go to the games, there are plenty of places hosting watch parties; Lucky’s Pub’s party kicks off at 3pm and includes two Jumbotrons, food trucks and more.

Also, a few blocks away on Avenida, watch parties will be hosted every game night starting at 3p.m. Large viewing screens along with DJS and food will be on site.

During away games Minute Maid Park will be hosting watch parties. A ticket is necessary to enter but they are free. For information on how to claim one, click here.

MORE ASTROS COVERAGE: