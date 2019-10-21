HOUSTON, Texas — Downtown Houston is going to be a traffic nightmare Tuesday and Wednesday as the Astros face the Nationals in the World Series.

The city will be shutting down the following streets surrounding Minute Maid Park starting Tuesday at 3 p.m.:

Congress between LaBranch and Chartres

Crawford between Franklin and Capitol

Texas between LaBranch and Chartres

Hamilton between Franklin and Capitol

Chenevert between Franklin and Congress

Jackson between Franklin and Congress

Jackson between Texas and Capitol

Avenida de las Americas between Texas and Capitol

Chenevert between Texas and Capitol

Preston between LaBranch and Crawford

Preston between Hamilton and Chartres

The streets will reopen at 11 p.m., according to city officials. On Wednesday, the same streets will be closed from 3 to 11 p.m.

The streets will not be closed for the away games.

Houston police advises game attendees to arrive early and be aware of no parking signs surrounding the stadium. In an effort to reduce traffic, the METRORail will be operating for free for ticket holders.

Mayor Turner Ride also suggest using an Uber or any other rides hare providers if you plan on drinking. Ride share and taxi service drop-off and pick-up will be located at La Branch and Preston.

It’s only been two years since the last World Series appearance for the Astros, WHICH THEY WON!

City officials say expect much of the same when it comes to security in and around Minute Maid Park.

"Of course, our number one job is to protect people," said Mayor Sylvester Turner during a Monday afternoon news conference. "Those who will be going to the game and those who are visiting our town." "Security will be at a maximum."

Houston police plan to have extra officers around Minute Maid Park, in particular.

They will be in uniform and in plain clothes.

SWAT, special response, and the bomb squad will be on hand as well.

The city's emergency operations center will be at a "Category 3" as a precaution.

One important message if you’re attending a game is to arrive early.

Obviously, this is a very exciting time for the city. But officials say it's one that presents the possibility for disruptions and other concerns.

"The Houston Police Department believes that this event will go off without a hitch," said HPD Chief Art Acevedo. "But we always prepare for the worst, knowing and expecting the best.”

Officials encourage fans, and the thousands of others who may be downtown during the games, to report anything suspicious even if it doesn’t seem like a big deal at the time.

The city urges you to be respectful as well.

