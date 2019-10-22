HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video shows some of the best celebrations after the Astros advanced to the 2019 World Series.

Yuli Gurriel is yet another a fan favorite on an Astros team filled with fan favorites.

Gurriel, whose full name is Yuleski and is also known as La Pina, was born in Cuba and played there for more than a decade before defecting to the United States in February 2016. Yuli and his 22-year-old brother, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., defected after competing in the Caribbean World Series in the Dominican Republic. In June of that year, Gurriel was deemed to be eligible to be signed by a major league team.

In July 2016, the Astros signed La Pina to a five-year, $47.5 million deal. He's under control through the 2020 season and will make $8 million in the final year of his deal.

He made his debut with the major league team a month after signing his deal.

Here are some facts to know about Gurriel:

Not much for striking out

Gurriel hasn't struck out in a playoff game since 2018. He's gone 62 straight postseason plate appearances without a K. His last postseason strikeout was against the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the 2018 American League Championship Series.

This postseason, Gurriel hasn't struck out in 46 plate appearances.

He's how old?

Gurriel is 35 years old, which may come as a surprise to many.

He debuted with the Astros when he was 32.

He's a career .293 hitter with 65 homers and 279 RBI in his four seasons in Houston.

Brothers hit homers

On Sept. 21, 2018, Yuli and Lourdes made MLB history when they each hit two homers on the same day.

Yuli hit two homers and had seven RBI in an Astros win over the Angels while Lourdes hit two solo shots as the Toronto Blue Jays fell to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The fast track

Yuli Gurriel played in only 15 minor league games before being promoted to Houston's major league roster.

He hit .250 with two homers and 14 RBI before his promotion.

In his first 19 games with the Astros, he batted .344 with three home runs and eight RBI.

How he got his nickname

Yuli is fondly called La Pina by Astros fans.

He got the nickname because of his hairstyle.

It's pretty self-explanatory.

