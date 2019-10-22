HOUSTON — The Astros are in the World Series and the city is loving it! And if that’s not exciting enough, there are some freebies and savings you can get around Houston during the World Series.

Here are some of them.

Take METRO rail to Games 1 and 2 for FREE.

That’s right. The deal is only valid for ticket-holders. But it’ll save you on any other transportation or parking at the stadium. Information about where you can catch the rail and times, check here.

Wear Astros and save at the zoo

On Tuesday and Wednesday, get $3 off general admission tickets by mentioning the Houston Zoo’s Facebook post at the gate. And that deal’s not just good for Astros fans. If you cheer on the Nationals, wear your Nats gear to the games and get the same discount!

Hungry for a win? Get a free homemade cinnamon bun!

If you head over to Pour Behavior, you’ll get a free cinnamon bun for each home run the Astros hit!

We know there are more freebies out there for Astros fans. If you've found them, make sure to let us know! Email us at newstips@khou.com!

