Manuel LaRosa-Lopez is scheduled for a formal sentencing on Dec. 16.

CONROE, Texas — A former Conroe priest at the center of a sex abuse scandal involving children is headed to prison.

Manuel LaRosa-Lopez has pled guilty to two counts of indecency with a child, and according to prosecutors Tuesday, has agreed to serve 10 years in prison.

He is scheduled for a formal sentencing on Dec. 16.

LaRosa-Lopez was charged back in May 2019.

He is accused of abusing children while he was a priest at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe.

