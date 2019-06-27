CONROE, Texas — A former southeast Texas Catholic priest is facing new charges.
Manuel La Rosa-Lopez is charged with two additional counts of indecency with a child in Montgomery County.
He was charged with two other counts in May.
La Rosa-Lopez is accused of abusing children while he was a priest at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe.
He's expected in court July 15.
RELATED: Conroe police picked lock on Houston archdiocese vault to get priest's files
RELATED: Conroe priest indicted on 2 of 4 child indecency charges
RELATED: Second woman accuses Houston priest of sex abuse
RELATED: Lawsuit says Catholic priest exposed himself during confessional