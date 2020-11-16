Suspect arrested in shooting over 'social media beef' that killed 16-year-old, injured 2 others

Kenny Garrett, 24, is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

HOUSTON — A man accused of fatally shooting a teenage girl and injuring two others over a conflict that started on social media has been arrested, the Houston Police Department announced Monday.

Kenny Charles Garrett, 24, is charged with murder in the death of Mareja Pratt, 16. He is also facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

HPD said Garrett was taken into custody without incident on Nov. 9 after weeks of searching.

Editor's Note: The above video was published Oct. 26, 2020.

Investigators said the shooting happened during an alleged “social media beef” that resulted in a fight between cousins on Oct. 26.

According to court documents, two cousins had arranged to fight on the day of the shooting. One of the cousins brought two friends and one of the friend's boyfriend, later identified as Garrett.

During the fight, Garrett fired at least 15 gunshots, police said. He then got into a red Chrysler 200 along with three females and fled the scene.

Police responded and found Pratt, the teen victim, already dead.

The case is still under investigations, and police ask that anyone with additional information to come forward. Please contact contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

MORE CRIME