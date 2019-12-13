CONROE, Texas — Disturbing new allegations have emerged against a former Conroe priest at the center of a sex abuse scandal involving children.
Prosecutors say Manuel La Rosa Lopez exposed himself to another priest and offered to trade sex for moving the priest to a larger parish, according to new court documents.
The incident allegedly happened last year in a hotel room in Galveston County.
La Rosa Lopez is accused of sexually assaulting children while he was a priest at Sacred Heart catholic Church in Conroe.
His trial is set for February.
