Authorities asking potential victims to come forward after former Arcola officer accused of sexual abuse while on duty

Hector Aaron Ruiz was indicted on Nov. 10 on federal civil rights violations. He also faces firearm charges.

HOUSTON — A former police officer with the Arcola Police Department has been indicted on federal civil rights violations after being accused of sexual abuse and kidnapping while he was on duty.

Authorities believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone who may have been involved with Hector Aaron Ruiz to come forward.

The 25-year-old was indicted on Nov 10 and was taken into custody Monday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Ruiz is being charged with two counts of "depriving two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity."

If convicted, he faces life in prison.

Ruiz also faces charges of two counts of carrying and using a firearm in a crime of violence as well as falsifying dashboard camera and body microphone recordings with the intent to obstruct the federal investigation.

If convicted of the firearms charges, he faces a mandatory minimum of five years that must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed.

Anyone with information about potential additional victims is asked to contact the FBI at 713-693-5000.