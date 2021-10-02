FEMA to announce Houston COVID vaccine mega site today

An official announcement about the new site will be made Wednesday, according to U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee, who is chairwoman of the COVID-19 Task Force.

HOUSTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is preparing to open a COVID-19 vaccine mega site in the Houston area, according to U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson-Lee.

The congresswoman tweeted FEMA is expected to make a formal announcement Wednesday about the new site. Jackson-Lee, who serves as chairwoman for the COVID-19 Task Force committee, said the agency will be "intimately" involved in mass vaccinations nationwide moving forward.

She is hopeful the new site will draw residents from across the region as FEMA becomes immediately involved in vaccinating residents throughout the United States.

"I will continue to push for large sites in neighborhoods, making them more accessible to seniors and working families," Jackson-Lee said. "Working with the Biden Administration and as they promised, FEMA now has a large role in ensuring mass vaccinations and mass immunity across the nation."

1/3 FEMA will announce tomorrow in Houston a mega site that hopefully will be able to draw residents from all over the region. The good news is that FEMA will become intimately involved in vaccinating people across America. — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) February 10, 2021

Vaccination efforts have ramped up in recent weeks as national retailers like CVS/Pharmacy and Walmart – as well as Texas' top grocery chain H-E-B – begin distributing the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Throughout the Houston region, from Galveston County to Montgomery County, vaccination mega sites have popped up although supplies are limited and thousands have been waitlisted.

The Houston Health Department was able to service more than 6,000 people in a single weekend at its mega vaccination site at Minute Maid Stadium last month. However, Mayor Sylvester Turner has expressed his concerns about mega vaccination sites as the city shifts its focus to under-served communities.

For the second week, Houston has opted to distribute its limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines through smaller sites throughout the city instead of hosting mega sites.

"Mass distribution sites are good for numbers. Make your numbers look good. But when it comes to the people who are disproportionately impacted, they’re not good for equity," said Houston mayor Sylvester Turner.

Many people who are waiting for the shot aren’t able to get to busy mega sites. And with 9,000 doses coming in each week, the city is pushing them out into under-served communities.