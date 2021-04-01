LIST: How and where to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in the Houston area

As of early January, Texas remains in Phase 1B of the coronavirus vaccination rollout, which means most people still cannot register to get vaccinated.

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 News is closely tracking the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in counties across the Houston area and Southeast Texas.

Keep in mind that supply of all the approved vaccines remains very limited, and Texas frontline/health workers (Phase 1A) and older citizens (Phase 1B) will remain the priority for vaccinations for now.

Remember: you should not go to any vaccination sites unless you have registered and have been given a specific location and time/day to get vaccinated.

About the two approved vaccines (as of 1/4/21):

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine: This vaccine is authorized for emergency use in persons aged 16 years and older. This vaccines requires two doses given 21 days apart. Clinical trial data shows that the vaccine is 95 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 infection starting seven days after the second dose. Individuals will not be considered fully protected until one to two weeks after they receive the second dose. Find more information on the CDC's website.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: This vaccine is authorized for emergency use in persons aged 18 years and older. This vaccine requires two doses given 28 days apart. Clinical trial data shows the vaccine is about 94 percent effective after the second dose. Find more information on the CDC's website.

Where, how and when can you get vaccinated in the Houston area:

We’ll update the following list as we learn more from each county/city in our area. Most counties are still waiting for their first delivery of vaccines if not their second. Simply scroll down to your county to get the latest updates out of your community.

AUSTIN COUNTY

12/29/20 update: Austin County Judge Lapham says his county is "close" to getting vaccines available, and his county will be following the state's Phase 1A and Phase 1B guidance. So far, registration details have not been provided for others in the public who wish to get vaccinated. The judge also says new rapid testing centers are being put in place in Sealy and in Bellville. Read his latest statement here, which was posted to Facebook.

BRAZORIA COUNTY

Brazoria County has not yet announced any plans for public vaccine registration. You can monitor their latest announcements and COVID case numbers here.

CHAMBERS COUNTY

12/30/20 update: "We are aware that DSHS released yesterday that registered COVID-19 vaccine providers can start moving to Phase 1B. Please realize that many counties, hospitals, and facilities received COVID-19 vaccine much sooner than other jurisdictions (like Chambers County). The registered COVID-19 providers in Chambers County are working quickly to vaccinate all healthcare and frontline workers - which will enable us to move to Phase 1B. Once this happens, we will publicize this widely, as well as inform you how to register to receive vaccine. Please continue to social distance, wear masks, avoid gatherings, stay home when you are sick, and frequently wash your hands. Also, thank you for your continued support in health promotion and prevention in our community of friends, family, and neighbors." Read more updates from the county's health department here.

FORT BEND COUNTY

1/4/21 update: At a Jan. 4 press conference, Judge KP George said his county had not yet received its allocation of coronavirus vaccines. County leaders have been told they will receive the first vaccines “very soon.” When this happens, they will follow the state’s Phase 1 plan to administer the vaccine first to frontline workers and then later to those who are most at risk. In the meantime, county leaders ask the public to keep social distancing, wear masks in public and keep washing hands.

Registration: The county will eventually open up an online registration process for the public to sign up for the vaccination. Those details will be posted here at that time. (County leaders note that the registration process will not be “first come, first serve” — you won’t be number one in line just because you registered. The county is working with AccessHealth to set up the registration process. Those who register will eventually be given a time and location to get their vaccine.

GALVESTON COUNTY

1/4/21 update: The county is still waiting on its second shipment of coronavirus vaccines. As of Thursday, Dec. 31, Galveston County Health District began offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to those who fall under Phase 1A and 1B of the Texas Vaccination Plan. Appointments are required, however. Appointments can be made by phone or online, but callers are asked to remain patient. Those who fall under Phase 1 can all 409.938.2381 (when the phone banks are open) to register for an appointment after a new shipment comes in. Get the latest updates from Galveston County and view the vaccination forms here and get more updates on their Facebook page here.

HARRIS COUNTY

1/3/21 Harris County update: “Harris County Public Health has been administering a limited supply of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to healthcare professionals and people over 65 or those with underlying health conditions. For additional locations on where to get the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit: DSHS Vaccine Provider Map.” Get more updates from Harris County on this page: https://publichealth.harriscountytx.gov/Resources/2019-Novel-Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information

1/4/21 City of Houston update: "Appointments are required for our #COVID19 vaccination clinic. If you fall under Phase 1A or Phase 1B, please call 832-393-4220 for an appointment" You can get the latest from the City of Houston's Health Department and register for a vaccination online here: https://houstonemergency.org/covid-19-vaccines/

LIBERTY COUNTY

Liberty County officials have not released an announcement about the status of vaccinations in their county. You can get the latest COVID-19 updates from the county on this page.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

1/4/21 update: "When Montgomery County Public Health has vaccine publicly available, a link to scheduling will be posted. Appointments will only be made though the link. Thank you all for making the decision to be vaccinated when it is available to your group." The county is also sending people to the COVID-19 vaccine distribution map so people can monitor where across the state vaccinations are going. You can get the latest updates from the county's health department on Facebook here.

WALLER COUNTY