VERIFY: If you're eligible, you should be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine at any hub

Several people reached out asking what was going on after they said they were turned down even though they qualified to receive the vaccine.

HOUSTON — Can people who qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine get it at any hub site? People asked the VERIFY Team to find out after they said they had been turned down.

In Texas, if you are a frontline worker, 65 years of age or older or have an underlying condition, you are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. But some folks said they were told otherwise.

Dale wrote, “Why is Methodist giving out thousands of doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the public while making their own patients over 65 wait?”

Claude wrote, “I am a 72-year-old male with cardiac issues. I saw this morning that UT Health has been designated as a vaccine hub ... I called the number provided ... hoping to get an appointment. I was told that the vaccine is only available to patients of UT Health physicians.”

Fred wrote, “Is it ethical for COVID hubs like UT Health and Memorial Hermann to restrict a state-supplied vaccine?”

The DSHS said in a statement, “Hubs are not supposed to be limiting vaccination only to their pre-existing patients.”

Houston Methodist told the VERIFY Team they have been “vaccinating patients and health care providers and the public” since the hub opened on Jan. 16, 2021.

Memorial Hermann said it “has made the vaccine available to groups who fall within the state’s phase 1B criteria, which includes members of the general community.”

And like Houston Methodist and Memorial Hermann, UT Health says it started vaccinating members, but they started on Feb. 1, 2021. On Jan. 25, 2021, they told the VERIFY Team “we are vaccinating at-risk UT physician’s patients by invitation only.”