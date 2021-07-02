Houston's COVID-19 vaccine strategy shifts from mega sites to smaller clinics in underserved communities

Many people waiting for the shot aren't able to get to busy mega sites. With 9,000 doses coming each week, the city is pushing them out into underserved communities.

HOUSTON — For the second week, Houston has opted to distribute its limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines through smaller sites throughout the city instead of hosting mega sites.

"Mass distribution sites are good for numbers. Make your numbers look good. But when it comes to the people who are disproportionately impacted, they’re not good for equity," said Houston mayor Sylvester Turner.

Many people who are waiting for the shot aren’t able to get to busy mega sites. And with 9,000 doses coming in each week, the city is pushing them out into underserved communities.

"We’re definitely going to go smaller if they’re available, because after our experience with the mega sites, we just don’t feel comfortable with going to another mega site," said Dan Shedd, who is waiting for his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Shedd said it’s important to distribute the vaccines to neighborhoods impacted the most by the virus.

The Houston Health Department said reaching underprivileged areas of the city is a top priority.

"When there’s enough supply, we’ll be able to do that where we have big sites where we can get thousands of people, but also smaller neighborhoods where it easy for people access. It’s within their neighborhood. They can either drive, walk, take a bus," said Porfirio Villarreal with the Houston Health Department.