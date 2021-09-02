Links to register for COVID vaccine at Houston-area pharmacies

Here are the links and phone numbers you will need.

HOUSTON — More vaccines are supposed to be available in the Houston area this week. But it appears some pharmacies approved to give shots are still waiting to get doses of the vaccines.

Walmart and Sam’s Club both have pharmacies approved to administer the vaccines to groups 1A and 1B. That’s frontline workers, long-term care residents, older age groups and those with chronic medical conditions.

To sign up with Walmart, you will need to create an account here so that you can make an appointment.

H-E-B pharmacies have also been approved to administer the vaccines. Click here to schedule an appointment. However, it currently tells you that all appointments are full and to try again later. H-E-B also has a phone bank that’s open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day for people without internet access: 1-800-811-8620.

CVS pharmacies are also getting ready to let you sign up. An email from the company Monday night states they will start taking appointments starting Feb. 11 and start administering the vaccine the following day. Click here to check to see if the scheduling system is open. If you visited the website Monday night, a message said “the COVID-19 vaccine is not yet available at CVS Pharmacy in Texas.”