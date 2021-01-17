Houston vaccinates more than 6K people Saturday at Minute Maid Park vaccination site

The city said although the demand far outmatched the supply, 6,462 people received their first COVID vaccine dose Saturday.

HOUSTON — The City of Houston has confirmed that it vaccinated more than 6,000 people Saturday at its vaccination mega-site stationed at Minute Maid Park.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired Jan. 16

The Houston Health Department said they are aware of the hiccups that happened at Saturday's vaccination clinic, including appointments and long lines, and they are taking the necessary steps to address the issues.

"We will improve our appointment system to ensure people who register online receive confirmation of their appointment and better understand the process. We will also more thoroughly confirm confirmation numbers on-site so people without appointments can’t skip the line by claiming to have lost their number."

Those who weren't able to get vaccinated and had an appointment scheduled are encouraged to call the Houston Health Department's COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220 on Thursday to reschedule. You will need your confirmation number.

If you already left your name and confirmation with someone at the mega-site, then you'll be contacted Thursday with your appointment time.

As of Sunday, the health department has received a total of 30,950 doses of the COVID vaccine that have been transferred to several different facilities including Minute Maid Park, Bayou City Event Center, Sharpstown and Sunnyside health centers, the JW Peavy Senior Center, and more.

The health department said it will continue to announce additional vaccination opportunities at its health centers, multi-service centers, community locations and mobile units as supply increases.