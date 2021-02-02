CVS to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at pharmacies across Texas, including Houston, starting Feb. 11

Other pharmacies will also offer vaccinations after the White House's announcement on Tuesday. You can sign up as long as you are in Phase 1A or 1B.

HOUSTON — There's big news from CVS pharmacies on Tuesday as the chain prepares to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in-store at locations across the State of Texas, including the Houston area.

Editor's note: the video in this story reports on the vaccination process and the new variants of COVID spreading across the country

The company said it will first offer vaccinations at 70 locations in Texas, including select stores in Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, San Antonio and Waco. As more doses become available, more stores will offer the vaccinations.

These stores will begin vaccinations on Feb. 11 with appointments becoming available for booking as early as Feb. 9, the company stated in a press release.

The news comes after the White House announced Tuesday it would start sending COVID-19 vaccines directly to pharmacies. The first phase of the plan will begin at about 6,500 stores before expanding.

How to register for a CVS COVID vaccination appointment

First, know that CVS is following Texas's guidelines for vaccine distribution. As of early February, this means for now you must be in Phase 1A or Phase 1B. Also, as a reminder, Texas appointments won't become available for booking until Feb. 9 at the earliest, CVS says.

"Vaccines at participating CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas will be available to individuals meeting state criteria, which will confirmed by the state in advance of the rollout. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and people without online access can contact CVS customer service: (800) 746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided."

Not just CVS will offer the vaccine in-store

Here are other chains across the state and country that will get doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This list is from the White House on Feb. 2, but the federal government notes that not all store locations will offer the vaccine in all states — you must check with each company to see what their plans are:

• Walgreens (including Duane Reade)

• CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (including Long’s)

• Walmart, Inc. (including Sam’s Club)

• Rite Aid Corp.

• The Kroger Co. (including Kroger, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Ralphs, King Soopers, Smiths, City Market, Dillons, Mariano’s, Pick-n-Save, Copps, Metro Market)

• Publix Super Markets, Inc.

• Costco Wholesale Corp.

• Albertsons Companies, Inc. (including Osco, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Star Market, Shaw’s, Haggen, Acme, Randalls, Carrs, Market Street, United, Vons, Pavilions, Amigos, Lucky’s, Pak n Save, Sav-On)

• Hy-Vee, Inc.

• Meijer Inc.

• H-E-B, LP

• Retail Business Services, LLC (including Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Company, Hannaford Bros Co, Stop & Shop)

• Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. (including Winn-Dixie, Harveys, Fresco Y Mas)

Not just Texas: CVS locations offering the vaccine