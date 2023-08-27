These are the changes at HISD schools for the upcoming school year

Here's a look at the changes going into effect for the upcoming school year.

HOUSTON — Classes at Houston Independent School District campuses begin Monday, and some changes will go into effect for the upcoming school year.

Here's a look at some of those changes.

Houston ISD introduces 'division superintendents' to oversee regions of the district

Houston ISD announced new "division superintendents" who will oversee different regions in the district. The district said the division superintendents will report to Superintendent Mike Miles and are responsible for improved student outcomes in their areas.

HISD says classroom doors in some schools will remain open this school year

State-appointed superintendent Mike Miles has said the new open-door classroom policy at New Education System (NES) schools within HISD will make it easier for administrators to pop into classrooms to watch teachers and coach them. Still, the parents of an incoming second grader tell us they fear it will make students and staff more vulnerable in the event of a school shooting.

HISD swears in first female chief of police

Shamara Garner was sworn in as the first female police chief for Houston Independent School District. Chief Garner, an African-American woman, retired from the Houston Police Department as a lieutenant after 28 years and joined the HISD police force in October 2022.

Some HISD libraries will become 'team centers'

The Houston Independent School District confirmed that the 28 schools under the New Education System will no longer have dedicated librarians. The librarians who did work at those campuses will be able to apply for other positions within the district. Also, some of the libraries at the NES campuses will be repurposed into "team centers" where students who had to be removed from class due to behavioral issues will be placed to watch their class virtually.

HISD adds 57 schools to the New Education System (NES) initiative to receive additional support

Dozens of HISD schools have been added to the list that will take part in the New Education System (NES), Superintendent Mike Miles announced. He said 57 additional school leaders have now opted in for the NES initiative. The HISD leadership team decided to give schools the option to voluntarily join the initiative that Miles said will "transform their campuses" in the upcoming school year. He said they made the move after principals not included in the original 28 NES campuses requested support at their schools.

