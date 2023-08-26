Houston ISD introduces 'division superintendents' to oversee north, south regions of the district

The district said the division superintendents will report to Superintendent Mike Miles and are responsible for improved student outcomes in their areas.

HOUSTON — Houston ISD on Saturday introduced two "division superintendents" who will oversee different regions in the district.

For the "north division," HISD has tapped Orlando Riddick, who said he has been an educator for nearly 28 years. Overseeing the "south division" will be Imelda De La Guardia, who said she has taught for 30 years.

"I came to HISD because of the work that Superintendent Miles has established," Riddick said in an introduction video. "It was a no-brainer for me to say, 'I want to be a part of that work.'"

"I'm looking forward to just the collaboration among all the executive directors, senior executive directors and the work that's going to happen," De La Guardia said in her introduction. "We're there to support."

Gearing up for an epic learning adventure! 🎒📚 Say hello to the mastermind behind the magic – your North Division Superintendent, Orlando Riddick. 🌟 Get ready to embark on a journey filled with curiosity, growth, and endless possibilities. ✨#NewBeginnings pic.twitter.com/590DiixFeq — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) August 26, 2023

🎉 Drumroll, please! 🥁 Introducing our South Division Superstar! 🌟 Meet Imelda De La Guardia, your partner in paving the way for a brighter educational journey in the HISD South Division. Get ready to be inspired, motivated, and amazed as we embark on new horizons together! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/z0fesgTbgH — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) August 26, 2023

We reached out to HISD to get more information on what the roles will entail. They sent us this list of the division superintendent's major duties and responsibilities:

Recruit, select, manage, and evaluate the performance of Senior Executive Directors of Units.

Work within and across feeder patterns and with all support areas within the Unit to ensure that schools are provided with all necessary and critical supports and in the most efficient way possible. Ensure instructional staff within each school can focus on student instruction.

Set bold, measurable and achievable goals for Senior Executive Directors of Units focused on student academics and holds them accountable for achievement of these goals.

Design and implement differential retention strategies for rewarding and retaining effective leaders. Assess performance in such areas as setting bold, measurable and achievable goals, conducting rigorous and accurate evaluations, retaining effective and highly effective leaders, and improving or removing poor performers.

Interface extensively with Board of Education members on behalf of the superintendent in order to support HISD initiatives and to provide expertise and recommendations to Board Members as the Superintendent directs. Attend all Board Meetings and functions in order to represent the schools and school support interests.

Represent the superintendent of schools as an official of the district. Communicate the district's initiatives and strategies for increasing student achievement and promoting the district as a whole.

Define critical issues, identifies resource requirements, and sets bold, measurable and achievable goals focused on student academic growth.

Collaborate with the Academics office to ensure school needs are met. Oversee specialized (federal) funding and school compliance functions.

Perform other job-related duties as assigned.

The district said the division superintendents will report to Superintendent Mike Miles and are responsible for improved student outcomes in their areas.

Reporter Maria Aguilera will have a full report on this story on KHOU 11 News at 10.