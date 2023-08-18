HISD swears in first female chief of police

Shamara Garner, an African American woman, will be sworn in Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Shamara Garner will be the first female chief to be sworn in for the Houston Independent School District Police Department.

Garner, an African American woman, will be sworn in Friday and will join four other officers as she takes the oath of office administered by Judge Andrew Martin of the Harris County Probable Cause Court, a news release said.

Along with the pinning of the badge, officers will also take part in an awards ceremony for their outstanding service to the district and its students and families.