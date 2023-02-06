HISD adds 57 schools to the New Education System (NES) initiative to receive additional support

HOUSTON — Dozens of HISD schools have been added to the list that will take part in the New Education System (NES), Superintendent Mike Miles announced this morning.
He said 57 additional school leaders have now opted in for the NES initiative.
Editor's note: The above video originally aired on June 2.
The HISD leadership team decided to give schools the option to voluntarily join the initiative that Miles said will "transform their campuses" in the upcoming school year. He said they made the move after principals not included in the original 28 NES campuses requested support at their schools.
“I was pleasantly surprised when several principals embraced whole school systemic reform early and asked to be included in the New Education System,” said Miles. “I am overwhelmingly proud that this many HISD school leaders are ready to take bold action to improve outcomes for all students and eradicate the persistent achievement and opportunity gaps in our district.”
Parents and teachers from the original 28 schools chosen by Miles and the leadership team have been vocal critics of the program during public meetings. Some principals at those schools have already been replaced and teachers must re-apply for their jobs.
Miles said the new list includes a diverse cross-section of schools, including some that have traditionally performed well and others that have had challenges.
- 36 Elementary Schools
- 10 Middle Schools
- 9 High Schools
- 2 Specialty Schools
“This is one more clear signal that HISD educators are ready for change. They know our children can’t wait, and they want to be able to prepare their students for the workplace and world of 2035,” Miles added. “As a district we have an obligation to help them do just that.”
57 HISD schools opt into NESA
Cage Elementary
Franklin Elementary
Gallegos Elementary
Harris RP Elementary
Looscan Elementary
Oates Elementary
Port Houston Elementary
Robinson Elementary
Whittier Elementary
Burrus Elementary
Coop Elementary
Durkee Elementary
Kennedy Elementary
Northline Elementary
Osborne Elementary
Smith Elementary
Wainwright Elementary
Alcott Elementary
Blackshear Elementary
Bonner Elementary
Brookline Elementary
DeZavala Elementary
Gregg Elementary
Harris JR Elementary
Hartsfield Elementary
Hobby Elementary
Lewis Elementary
Lockhart Elementary
Rucker Elementary
Seguin Elementary
Thompson Elementary
Whidby Elementary
Young Elementary
Ashford Elementary
Benavidez Elementary
Bonham Elementary
Edison Middle
Holland Middle
Project Chrysalis Middle
M.C. Williams Middle
Cullen Middle
Hartman Middle
Lawson Middle
Fondren Middle
Revere Middle
Furr High
Houston MSTC High
Scarborough High
Washington High
Madison High
Sterling High
Worthing High
Yates High
Wisdom High
Reagan K-8 Ed Center
Long Academy
Las Americas Newcomer
HISD list of 28 NES schools
- Atherton ES – Alynthia Curtis
- Berry ES – Alvaro Montelongo
- Bruce ES – Lauren Hooks
- Cook ES – Shundra Harris-Mosley
- Dogan ES – Rim Mohamed
- Eliot ES – Cortney Richa-Herbert
- Elmore ES – Tanya Webb
- Henderson ES – Kristi Taylor
- Highland Heights ES – Bettina McKinney
- Hilliard ES – Erika Kimble
- Isaacs ES – Carmen Colunga-Spencer
- Kashmere Gardens ES – Marques Collins
- Marshall ES – Lauren K. Price
- Martinez R. ES – April Coleman Hernandez
- McGowan ES – Stephanie Lugo Velez
- Pugh ES – Keith Garcia
- Roderick Paige ES – Marilou Alcaraz
- Scroggins ES – Dianna Balderas
- Shadydale ES – Pandora Agnew
- Fleming MS – Devin Adams
- Forest Brook MS – Alicia Lewis
- Henry MS – Erika Vigil
- Key MS – Jennifer Murchison
- McReynolds MS – Chastity Caesar
- Sugar Grove MS – Noe Ortega
- Kashmere HS – Brandon Dickerson
- North Forest HS – Marie Adams
- Wheatley HS – Sabrina Cuby-King