x
Breaking News
Education

HISD adds 57 schools to the New Education System (NES) initiative to receive additional support

Superintendent Mike Miles said school leaders from those schools voluntarily opted in for the initiative to "transform their campuses" in the upcoming school year.

HOUSTON — Dozens of HISD schools have been added to the list that will take part in the New Education System (NES), Superintendent Mike Miles announced this morning.

He said 57 additional school leaders have now opted in for the NES initiative. 

Editor's note: The above video originally aired on June 2.

The HISD leadership team decided to give schools the option to voluntarily join the initiative that Miles said will "transform their campuses" in the upcoming school year. He said they made the move after principals not included in the original 28 NES campuses requested support at their schools.

“I was pleasantly surprised when several principals embraced whole school systemic reform early and asked to be included in the New Education System,” said Miles. “I am overwhelmingly proud that this many HISD school leaders are ready to take bold action to improve outcomes for all students and eradicate the persistent achievement and opportunity gaps in our district.”

Parents and teachers from the original 28 schools chosen by Miles and the leadership team have been vocal critics of the program during public meetings. Some principals at those schools have already been replaced and teachers must re-apply for their jobs.

Miles said the new list includes a diverse cross-section of schools, including some that have traditionally performed well and others that have had challenges. 

  • 36 Elementary Schools
  • 10 Middle Schools
  • 9 High Schools
  • 2 Specialty Schools

“This is one more clear signal that HISD educators are ready for change. They know our children can’t wait, and they want to be able to prepare their students for the workplace and world of 2035,” Miles added. “As a district we have an obligation to help them do just that.”

57 HISD schools opt into NESA

Cage Elementary

Franklin Elementary

Gallegos Elementary

Harris RP Elementary

Looscan Elementary

Oates Elementary

Port Houston Elementary

Robinson Elementary

Whittier Elementary

Burrus Elementary

Coop Elementary

Durkee Elementary

Kennedy Elementary

Northline Elementary

Osborne Elementary

Smith Elementary

Wainwright Elementary

Alcott Elementary

Blackshear Elementary

Bonner Elementary

Brookline Elementary

DeZavala Elementary

Gregg Elementary

Harris JR Elementary

Hartsfield Elementary

Hobby Elementary

Lewis Elementary

Lockhart Elementary

Rucker Elementary

Seguin Elementary

Thompson Elementary

Whidby Elementary

Young Elementary

Ashford Elementary

Benavidez Elementary

Bonham Elementary

Edison Middle

Holland Middle

Project Chrysalis Middle

M.C. Williams Middle

Cullen Middle

Hartman Middle

Lawson Middle

Fondren Middle

Revere Middle

Furr High

Houston MSTC High

Scarborough High

Washington High

Madison High

Sterling High

Worthing High

Yates High

Wisdom High

Reagan K-8 Ed Center

Long Academy

Las Americas Newcomer

WATCH: Mike Miles answers questions about NES

HISD list of 28 NES schools

  • Atherton ES – Alynthia Curtis
  • Berry ES – Alvaro Montelongo
  • Bruce ES – Lauren Hooks
  • Cook ES – Shundra Harris-Mosley
  • Dogan ES – Rim Mohamed
  • Eliot ES – Cortney Richa-Herbert
  • Elmore ES – Tanya Webb
  • Henderson ES – Kristi Taylor
  • Highland Heights ES – Bettina McKinney
  • Hilliard ES – Erika Kimble
  • Isaacs ES – Carmen Colunga-Spencer
  • Kashmere Gardens ES – Marques Collins
  • Marshall ES – Lauren K. Price
  • Martinez R. ES – April Coleman Hernandez
  • McGowan ES – Stephanie Lugo Velez
  • Pugh ES – Keith Garcia
  • Roderick Paige ES – Marilou Alcaraz
  • Scroggins ES – Dianna Balderas
  • Shadydale ES – Pandora Agnew
  • Fleming MS – Devin Adams
  • Forest Brook MS – Alicia Lewis
  • Henry MS – Erika Vigil
  • Key MS – Jennifer Murchison
  • McReynolds MS – Chastity Caesar
  • Sugar Grove MS – Noe Ortega
  • Kashmere HS – Brandon Dickerson
  • North Forest HS – Marie Adams
  • Wheatley HS – Sabrina Cuby-King

