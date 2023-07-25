HISD to remove librarians from NES schools

Some libraries will be turned into "team centers" where students who were removed from class due to behavioral issues will be placed to watch their class virtually.

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District confirmed Tuesday that the 28 schools that are under the New Education System will no longer have dedicated librarians.

The librarians that did work at those campuses will be able to apply for other positions within the district.

Also, some of the libraries at the NES campuses will be repurposed into "team centers" where students who had to be removed from class due to behavioral issues will be placed to watch their class virtually.

HISD's original list of 28 NES schools

Atherton ES – Alynthia Curtis

Berry ES – Alvaro Montelongo

Bruce ES – Lauren Hooks

Cook ES – Shundra Harris-Mosley

Dogan ES – Rim Mohamed

Eliot ES – Cortney Richa-Herbert

Elmore ES – Tanya Webb

Henderson ES – Kristi Taylor

Highland Heights ES – Bettina McKinney

Hilliard ES – Erika Kimble

Isaacs ES – Carmen Colunga-Spencer

Kashmere Gardens ES – Marques Collins

Marshall ES – Lauren K. Price

Martinez R. ES – April Coleman Hernandez

McGowan ES – Stephanie Lugo Velez

Pugh ES – Keith Garcia

Roderick Paige ES – Marilou Alcaraz

Scroggins ES – Dianna Balderas

Shadydale ES – Pandora Agnew

Fleming MS – Devin Adams

Forest Brook MS – Alicia Lewis

Henry MS – Erika Vigil

Key MS – Jennifer Murchison

McReynolds MS – Chastity Caesar

Sugar Grove MS – Noe Ortega

Kashmere HS – Brandon Dickerson

North Forest HS – Marie Adams

Wheatley HS – Sabrina Cuby-King

The schools that opted into the program will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

