HISD to remove librarians from NES schools

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District confirmed Tuesday that the 28 schools that are under the New Education System will no longer have dedicated librarians.
The librarians that did work at those campuses will be able to apply for other positions within the district.
Also, some of the libraries at the NES campuses will be repurposed into "team centers" where students who had to be removed from class due to behavioral issues will be placed to watch their class virtually.
HISD's original list of 28 NES schools
- Atherton ES – Alynthia Curtis
- Berry ES – Alvaro Montelongo
- Bruce ES – Lauren Hooks
- Cook ES – Shundra Harris-Mosley
- Dogan ES – Rim Mohamed
- Eliot ES – Cortney Richa-Herbert
- Elmore ES – Tanya Webb
- Henderson ES – Kristi Taylor
- Highland Heights ES – Bettina McKinney
- Hilliard ES – Erika Kimble
- Isaacs ES – Carmen Colunga-Spencer
- Kashmere Gardens ES – Marques Collins
- Marshall ES – Lauren K. Price
- Martinez R. ES – April Coleman Hernandez
- McGowan ES – Stephanie Lugo Velez
- Pugh ES – Keith Garcia
- Roderick Paige ES – Marilou Alcaraz
- Scroggins ES – Dianna Balderas
- Shadydale ES – Pandora Agnew
- Fleming MS – Devin Adams
- Forest Brook MS – Alicia Lewis
- Henry MS – Erika Vigil
- Key MS – Jennifer Murchison
- McReynolds MS – Chastity Caesar
- Sugar Grove MS – Noe Ortega
- Kashmere HS – Brandon Dickerson
- North Forest HS – Marie Adams
- Wheatley HS – Sabrina Cuby-King
The schools that opted into the program will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
57 HISD schools that opted into NES
- Cage Elementary
- Franklin Elementary
- Gallegos Elementary
- Harris RP Elementary
- Looscan Elementary
- Oates Elementary
- Port Houston Elementary
- Robinson Elementary
- Whittier Elementary
- Burrus Elementary
- Coop Elementary
- Durkee Elementary
- Kennedy Elementary
- Northline Elementary
- Osborne Elementary
- Smith Elementary
- Wainwright Elementary
- Alcott Elementary
- Blackshear Elementary
- Bonner Elementary
- Brookline Elementary
- DeZavala Elementary
- Gregg Elementary
- Harris JR Elementary
- Hartsfield Elementary
- Hobby Elementary
- Lewis Elementary
- Lockhart Elementary
- Rucker Elementary
- Seguin Elementary
- Thompson Elementary
- Whidby Elementary
- Young Elementary
- Ashford Elementary
- Benavidez Elementary
- Bonham Elementary
- Edison Middle
- Holland Middle
- Project Chrysalis Middle
- M.C. Williams Middle
- Cullen Middle
- Hartman Middle
- Lawson Middle
- Fondren Middle
- Revere Middle
- Furr High
- Houston MSTC High
- Scarborough High
- Washington High
- Madison High
- Sterling High
- Worthing High
- Yates High
- Wisdom High
- Reagan K-8 Ed Center
- Long Academy
- Las Americas Newcomer