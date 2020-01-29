HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from when Zachary Castro was initially charged with intoxication assault on Monday.

A 26-year-old man faces an intoxication manslaughter charge after deputies say he plowed through a group of good Samaritans at a crash scene.

Zachary Castro was initially charged with three counts of intoxication assault in connection with the incident, but one of the charges was upgraded after Mayra Ospina, 23, was declared brain dead at the hospital Wednesday morning.

The charges stem from an incident early Monday near Barker Cypress Road and Keith Harrow Boulevard in northwest Harris County.

RELATED

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the crash happened at about 12:45 a.m.

Sgt. Dashana Cheek-McNeal with HCSO said a vehicle was stalled along the road, and other drivers stopped to help. That’s when a Toyota Tundra came up on the scene, and the driver, later identified as Castro, went to the right of the stopped vehicles, hitting two people who were outside of their cars.

The Tundra driver also hit their vehicles.

The man and woman who were hit, later identified as Luis Ramirez, 32, and Ospina, were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Deputies say Ospina was struck first as she was standing next to a car with its hazard lights on.

"She ended up going over the top of the vehicle, rolled on the hood as the driver of the Tundra continued to travel forward, striking two other males," Cheek-McNeal said.

A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter