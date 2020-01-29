HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man driving a truck stolen out of Galveston ended up crashing it during a pursuit near Houston, deputy constables said.

Early Wednesday morning Pct 1. Deputies said they tried to stop the pickup driver for pulling a trailer with no lights.

At about 1 a.m. the suspect led police from Shepherd to Veterans Memorial and I-45 during the pursuit, which lasted about 20 minutes. At one point the suspect lost his trailer, and he eventually crashed in the 11300 block of I-45 North.

Houston police assisted in the pursuit as the suspect tried to run away on foot.

The suspect was captured and faces charges of felony evading, driving a stolen vehicle and drug possession, according to Mel Ragsdale with Harris County Pct. 1.

Police said they found meth on the man. He has prior charges of felony evading, records show.

Deputies said the pickup was stolen about a week ago.

