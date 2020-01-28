CYPRESS, Texas — A man is in custody after a deadly stabbing Tuesday in Cypress.

Harris County Precinct 5 officials said the stabbing happened at a home in the 19900 block of Rocky Trace Lane, which is in a neighborhood near the intersection of Fry and Longenbaugh roads.

Deputies responded to the scene and said the 24-year-old suspect was taken into custody about a block away from where the stabbing happened. He had the knife on him at the time he was apprehended, deputies said.

It's not clear what led up to the stabbing, but officials said the victim was a 34-year-old man and he was stabbed by his cousin multiple times. The victim's wife and small child were at the house at the time of the stabbing, officials said. Two other people also live at the house, but it's unclear what their relationship is with the victim.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: HCSO: Fight among roommates leads to stabbing in Cypress apartments

RELATED: Austin police: Fight at coffee shop led to stabbing that killed 1, hurt others