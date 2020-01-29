HOUSTON — Police in southeast Houston are looking for two robbers who shot a man late Tuesday.

The shooting was reported at about 11 p.m. in the 2400 block of Lidstone.

The victim told police two men approached him and demanded money and clothes. The victim tried to run away, and that’s when the suspects shot him from behind.

The man suffered a graze to his head and a gunshot wound to his hand, police said. He was taken to the hospital after running to safety in the 5600 block of Maxwell Street.

The suspects got away. A detailed description of the gunmen was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

