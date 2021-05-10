Timeline of robberies, arrests in crime ring targeting Houston's high-end areas

Houston police alerted the public to this high-end crime ring back in May. So far, 24 suspects have been arrested.

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping to leave no stone unturned in the investigation into a suspected extensive and organized crime ring that targets people shopping in high-end areas.

Police said these suspects are targeting areas like the Galleria, Uptown and Highland Village. Some of the suspects follow their victims to their homes and rob them. Some are even killed.

"They’re looking at luxury rides, exotic cars, in conjunction with flashy expensive jewelry," said Tinsley Guinn-Shaver with the Houston Police Department Robbery Division.

Timeline of robberies linked to crime ring

May 14 - Houston police held a press conference announcing the arrest of 10 suspects accused of following shoppers home and robbing them.

- Houston police held a press conference announcing the arrest of 10 suspects accused of following shoppers home and robbing them. May 27 - Joshua Sandoval was followed to his home in the Rice Military area and shot and killed during a robbery.

June 3 - Suspects robbed an EZ Pawn on Bissonett, most likely for its guns, police said.

- Suspects robbed an EZ Pawn on Bissonett, most likely for its guns, police said. June 10 - Jeffrey Johnson, 58, was followed to his League City home from the Capital Grille on Westheimer where he was robbed and shot inside his own garage. He later died. Police believe the suspects from the crime ring were involved.

October 4 - The Houston Police Department, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and the ATF held a press conference to announce the arrest of at least 24 more suspects involved in this crime ring.

Police are looking for two of the suspects, 22-year-old Jeremi Haynes and 20-year-old Jontrail Myles.