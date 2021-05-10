x
Crime

Timeline of robberies, arrests in crime ring targeting Houston's high-end areas

Houston police alerted the public to this high-end crime ring back in May. So far, 24 suspects have been arrested.

HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping to leave no stone unturned in the investigation into a suspected extensive and organized crime ring that targets people shopping in high-end areas.

Police said these suspects are targeting areas like the Galleria, Uptown and Highland Village. Some of the suspects follow their victims to their homes and rob them. Some are even killed. 

"They’re looking at luxury rides, exotic cars, in conjunction with flashy expensive jewelry," said Tinsley Guinn-Shaver with the Houston Police Department Robbery Division. 

Timeline of robberies linked to crime ring

  • June 3 - Suspects robbed an EZ Pawn on Bissonett, most likely for its guns, police said. 
  • June 10 - Jeffrey Johnson, 58, was followed to his League City home from the Capital Grille on Westheimer where he was robbed and shot inside his own garage. He later died. Police believe the suspects from the crime ring were involved. 

Police are looking for two of the suspects, 22-year-old Jeremi Haynes and 20-year-old Jontrail Myles.

If you have any information on these two suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. 

 