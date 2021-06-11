Police: Man fatally shot in League City after robbery suspects followed him from Houston

The victim and his wife were coming home from the Galleria area when he was shot at his League City home.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Police say a man was shot multiple times in League City Thursday and later died. They say it happened after robbery suspects followed his wife and him all the way from the Galleria area.

Jeffrey Johnson, 58, died at the hospital overnight following the robbery at his home Thursday night.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of Waterside Drive in League City. At that time, police said they received call of a possible robbery.

When police arrived, they say they found Johnson with multiple gunshot wounds inside a garage. Witnesses reported seeing three males with masks and dark clothing run from the scene.

Investigators said Johnson and his wife had been at the Capital Grille on Westheimer in the Galleria area when a suspect vehicle followed them to their home in League City.

Police released images from surveillance video they say shows a white Ford SUV following the victims into their subdivision. It's believed the suspect vehicle followed the victims from Houston and attempted to rob them at their home.

Investigators are asking nearby residents to check their surveillance videos to see if anything related to the fatal shooting was caught on their cameras.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the League City Police Department at 281-554-1882.