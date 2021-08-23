NOPD detective Everett Briscoe had only been in Houston for a couple of hours before being shot to death

Briscoe was visiting with a social group and had only been in Houston for a few hours when he was shot to death at Grotto Ristorante.

HOUSTON — New details are being released of this past weekend's shooting at Grotto Ristorante that ended the life of a New Orleans Police officer and left another man critically injured.

Detective Everett Briscoe, a 13-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department, was killed. Both victims were visiting Houston from New Orleans.

The two men were part of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, a philanthropic group that puts on a Mardi Gras parade. Several members were in Houston for the weekend to visit other Zulu members.

Zulu president Elroy James said the members who traveled from New Orleans decided to stay at Hotel Derek, and when they arrived at the hotel Saturday afternoon, a few of them dropped off their bags and walked across the street to Grotto to smoke cigars and have a few drinks.

Minutes later, the shooting happened.

"It's unbelievable you could be in a city for less than two hours and you have tragic incidents ... one in death and somebody critically injured," James said.

James said he was with the group at Grotto but he left right before the shooting to walk to the CVS pharmacy to grab some pain medication. While he was at the pharmacy, he got a phone call.

"You have to come back. Mr. Briscoe has been shot in the side," James said.

James said he ran back to the restaurant.

"Two brothers had been shot and two members that were there tending to officer Everett Briscoe were trying to comfort him I jumped to call 911," James said.

RAW INTERVIEW: Zulu president breaks down timeline of events prior to deadly shooting of New Orleans officer

After Brisco and the other man who was injured were taken away, James said he spoke to the others in the group to find out what happened. They told him one man came from behind the building and told them to raise their hands.

"And they kept their hands in the air. Another guy came from behind the building and it sounded like there was a command given to him and (he) comes from behind the building and starts to shoot," James said.

James said he believes the men got away with nothing and they still don’t understand why the suspect fired his gun.

"To see his life taken away in an area he worked so hard to make sure didn't exist in our community is kind of hard for most of us to accept," James said.

James said the second man who was shot is still in a Houston hospital in critical condition. He said he's in an induced coma and the entire community is praying for his speedy recovery.

In the meantime, police are still looking for the suspects, who they said believe were driving a gray or silver Nissan Altima.